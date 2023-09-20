Advertisement
Education Minister suspending plans to have parts of Leaving Cert assessed by teachers

Sep 20, 2023 08:42 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
The Education Minister is suspending plans to have parts of the Leaving Cert assessed by teachers.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says it's because of the growth in AI.

Teacher-based assessment was to be introduced as part of major reforms for the Leaving Cert.

But this is now being scrapped with the Education Minister citying a growth in AI as the reason.

Norma Foley says it needs to be studied further and how it impacts on education.

She says changes will be introduced to nine subjects from 2025, including Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Business.

Part of the subjects will be externally assessed, so the students' result won't just hinge on the June exams.

Meanwhile, two new subjects are to be added to the Leaving Cert Programme.

Students will be able to study Climate Action and Sustainable Development, along with Drama, Film and Theatre Studies.

 

