Education Minister expects businesses will pass on 30% fuel costs reduction to customers

The Minister for Education expects businesses will pass on the 30% reduction in fuel costs to customers.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley was responding to claims of price gouging.

She says the Government was proactive in its decision to cut the excise on fuel; overnight the cost of diesel and petrol was reduced by 15 and 20 cent a litre respectively.

She says there's currently significant variability in the market, but believes most businesses are working fairly and passing the benefits back to customers.

Minister Norma Foley says the upcoming increase in carbon tax is ring-fenced and won’t impact the price at the pumps:

Meanwhile, Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil Norma Foley rejects an allegation that she favoured Kerry in yesterday’s DEIS announcement.

Her party colleague Senator Catherine Ardagh tweeted saying she was gobsmacked that 15 Kerry schools were added to the DEIS programme, while none were added from Dublin South Central.

Schools in the programme can avail of a range of supports aimed at tackling disadvantages in the education system.

Minister Norma Foley says an objective modal is used which is independently verified.

She says yesterday’s announcement was to add schools and Dublin South Central already has a lot of schools on the scheme: