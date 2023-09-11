Education Minister considering introduction of road safety classes for Leaving Cert curriculum

Road safety classes may soon be on the curriculum for Leaving Cert students.

It's understood Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley is considering the move after the recent spate of road deaths involving young people, including the summer tragedies in Monaghan and Clonmel.

According to the Irish Times, Minister Norma Foley has written to the Road Safety Authority - looking to explore ways to enhance road safety education, especially during senior cycle when many young people are learning to drive.