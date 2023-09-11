Advertisement
News

Education Minister considering introduction of road safety classes for Leaving Cert curriculum

Sep 11, 2023 08:37 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister considering introduction of road safety classes for Leaving Cert curriculum
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Share this article

Road safety classes may soon be on the curriculum for Leaving Cert students.

It's understood Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley is considering the move after the recent spate of road deaths involving young people, including the summer tragedies in Monaghan and Clonmel.

According to the Irish Times, Minister Norma Foley has written to the Road Safety Authority - looking to explore ways to enhance road safety education, especially during senior cycle when many young people are learning to drive.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two Kerry dog handlers representing Ireland at World Sheep Dog Trials
Advertisement
Plans for development of 147 residential units in Tralee
Ireland South MEP speaks on benefits of AI in healthcare
Advertisement

Recommended

Wins For South Africa and Wales
Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam Title
Rubiales Quits As President
Kenny Under Pressure
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus