Advertisement
News

Education Minister commits to restoring posts of responsibility in schools

Apr 11, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister commits to restoring posts of responsibility in schools Education Minister commits to restoring posts of responsibility in schools
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Share this article

Education Minister Norma Foley has committed to restoring further posts of responsibility in schools.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD addressed the INTO’s annual congress at the INEC in Killarney this morning.

Positions of responsibility include assistant principals; a moratorium was placed on them during the downturn and remains in place today.

Advertisement

Minister Foley indicated she was committed to restoring these, but didn’t give a timeframe.

General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, John Boyle urged the minister to have these restored in schools by next autumn.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus