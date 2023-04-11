Education Minister commits to restoring posts of responsibility in schools

Education Minister Norma Foley has committed to restoring further posts of responsibility in schools.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD addressed the INTO’s annual congress at the INEC in Killarney this morning.

Positions of responsibility include assistant principals; a moratorium was placed on them during the downturn and remains in place today.

Minister Foley indicated she was committed to restoring these, but didn’t give a timeframe.

General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, John Boyle urged the minister to have these restored in schools by next autumn.