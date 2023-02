Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is among those welcoming Bertie Ahern back into Fianna Fail.

Bertie Ahern resigned in 2012 just as moves were being made to expel him over the findings of the Mahon Tribunal.

Ten years on from resigning, speculation has begun on whether or not he has plans to run for president.

Minister Norma Foley has welcomed his return, but stayed tight-lipped on his future ambitions with Fianna Fail: