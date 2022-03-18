Advertisement
Education Minister addresses Massachusetts State House on America visit

Mar 18, 2022 18:03 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
The Minister for Education addressed Massachusetts State House during her visit to Boston.

Norma Foley was in America as part of St Patrick’s Day celebrations and spoke at the State House Chamber. She also visited the Irish consulate in Boston

Earlier in the day, Minister Foley addressed the Irish American Partnership. The Partnership has provided over $33 million in support to primary schools, higher education institutions and community organisations on the island of Ireland over the years.

The Kerry TD is set meet with the Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu during her visit.

