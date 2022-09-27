East Kerry GAA to investigate abandoned underage match

A GAA body will investigate the circumstances of an abandoned under 15 football game in Kerry.

On Sunday morning, the under-16 championship football match between Kilcummin and Cordal was abandoned.

The game was stopped with 10 minutes to go when parents of the Cordal players refused to let their children continue following a violent incident.

A Cordal mentor was injured in the altercation and received treatment in University Hospital Kerry.

The organisation responsible for underage GAA within the East Kerry Board will investigate.

The Competition Controls Committee of East Kerry Coiste na nÓg is awaiting the referee's report.

No comment will be made by the body until after receipt of the report.