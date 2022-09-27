Advertisement
News

East Kerry GAA to investigate abandoned underage match

Sep 27, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
East Kerry GAA to investigate abandoned underage match East Kerry GAA to investigate abandoned underage match
Photo: Radio Kerry
Share this article

A GAA body will investigate the circumstances of an abandoned under 15 football game in Kerry.

On Sunday morning, the under-16 championship football match between Kilcummin and Cordal was abandoned.

The game was stopped with 10 minutes to go when parents of the Cordal players refused to let their children continue following a violent incident.

Advertisement

A Cordal mentor was injured in the altercation and received treatment in University Hospital Kerry.

The organisation responsible for underage GAA within the East Kerry Board will investigate.

The Competition Controls Committee of East Kerry Coiste na nÓg is awaiting the referee's report.

Advertisement

No comment will be made by the body until after receipt of the report.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus