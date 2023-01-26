Advertisement
East Kerry disability centre found to be non-compliant in HIQA inspection

Jan 26, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
East Kerry disability centre found to be non-compliant in HIQA inspection
A designated centres for people with disabilities in East Kerry has found to be non-compliant in a number of categories.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection of Kilcummin Residential Centre on October the 13th.

The Kerry Parents and Friends operated Kilcummin Residential Centre provides full-time residential services to male and female adults with a primary diagnosis of intellectual disability.

The centre consists of two houses located in close proximity to each other and was housing seven residents on the day of the inspection.

The facility was inspected in 15 categories and was found to be compliant in one category, substantially compliant in five and non-compliant in 9 areas.

Inspectors noted non-compliance in the residential centre in Staffing; Training and staff development; governance and management;  statement of purpose; complaints procedure and Individual assessment and personal plan.

The report found the premises to be non-compliant, with inspectors noting visible mould and dampness in one of the centre houses, while the second house required cosmetic and internal work.

The inspector also noted a foul smell present in the medication room and staff room.

Protection against infection was rated non-compliant, given the presence of dampness and mould, while residents rights was also found to non-compliant.

Meanwhile, Kilcummin Residential Centre was found to be substantially compliant in Medicines and pharmaceutical services; fire precautions; risk management procedures; general welfare and development; and persons in charge.

HIQA found the centre to be fully compliant in the category of protection

 

