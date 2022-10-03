€8.5 Million funding announced for further education in Kerry

The Minister for Further and Higher Education has announced €8.5 million investment in further education in Kerry.

Fine Gael Minister, Simon Harris, is visiting Kerry today and announced funding for two new projects.

The funding has been welcomed by Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Education, Norma Foley.

In Tralee, €3.7 million will be invested to develop a new apprenticeship training building at the Kerry College Monavalley Campus.

Allowing for an expansion of carpentry, joinery, electrical and pre-apprenticeship courses and will cater for 400 additional apprentices every year.

In Listowel, almost €5 million will be provided to upgrade and expand facilities at Listowel Business Development Centre.

This proposed new build will allow Kerry College to have a standalone Further Education and Training Campus in Listowel.

While doubling the number of learners and apprentices to 300.

A number of Apprenticeships will be delivered in the newly developed Listowel Campus in the areas of Engineering and Construction.

The new campus will offer a range of Education and Training opportunities for the Agricultural sector and will include new facilities for Animal Grooming, Hairdressing, a Food Science lab, Metal fabrication & Carpentry workshops and Canteen facilities.