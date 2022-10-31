Advertisement
News

€8.2 million available for rural communities and enterprises in Kerry

Oct 31, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
€8.2 million available for rural communities and enterprises in Kerry €8.2 million available for rural communities and enterprises in Kerry
Share this article

Kerry TD Norma Foley has welcomed the availability of funds to support rural communities and enterprises.

€8.2 million has been made available to communities in Kerry under the LEADER programme.

The closing date for stage 1 applications is Friday 16th December 2022.

Advertisement

To download the application form click the following link;

https://www.gov.ie/en/service/87e09-leader-programme-for-rural-development/

Completed Expressions of Interest forms must be submitted by email only to [email protected] no later than 5.30pm on Friday 16th December 2022

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus