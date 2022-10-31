€8.2 million available for rural communities and enterprises in Kerry

Kerry TD Norma Foley has welcomed the availability of funds to support rural communities and enterprises.

€8.2 million has been made available to communities in Kerry under the LEADER programme.

The closing date for stage 1 applications is Friday 16th December 2022.

To download the application form click the following link;

https://www.gov.ie/en/service/87e09-leader-programme-for-rural-development/

Completed Expressions of Interest forms must be submitted by email only to [email protected] no later than 5.30pm on Friday 16th December 2022