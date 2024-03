€750,000 has been allocated to community groups and projects across Kerry.

Kerry County Council announced the details of the funding under the Community Support Fund for 2024.

Advertisement

A total of 210 groups and projects received grant aid worth €335,000, with €415,000 retained as leverage for funding streams for projects at an MD level.

Advertisement

The fund is in its tenth year and has supported over 2,180 (2,184) projects since 2015 to the value of €7 million.