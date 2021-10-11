Advertisement
€538,000 allocated to MTU for student financial and wellbeing supports

Oct 11, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
€538,000 allocated to MTU for student financial and wellbeing supports €538,000 allocated to MTU for student financial and wellbeing supports
Over half a million euro has been allocated to the MTU for student financial and wellbeing supports.

The Munster Technological University has been allocated €238,000 for the Kerry campus through the Student Assistance Fund. This fund provides financial support to students who are experiencing financial difficulties.

A further €300,000 will be made available in funding for student mental health services across the entire MTU campus. Minster for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is welcoming the funding, saying students have endured a difficult 18 months due to COVID and, while they are now back on campus, some are still in need of support.

