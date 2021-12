A lucky EuroMillions player in Kerry is €500,000 richer today .

The EuroMillions Plus top prize was won by a player in the county last night.

The winning numbers were 11, 19, 26, 31, 49.

The main jackpot of €79,411,191 was won by a ticket holder in France.

The numbers for the main draw were 04, 06, 15, 17, 29 and the Lucky Stars were 09 and 12.

In total over 43,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.