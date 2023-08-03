€50,000 council allocation will comprise of Infrastructural Development Plan for Inch Beach

Kerry County Council has been allocated €50,000 under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).

The council confirmed the funds will comprise of an Infrastructural Development Plan for Inch Beach.

It says the plan aims to address the needs of beach users and visitors, through environmental studies, road network assessments and engagement with stakeholders.

The council says the final report will categorise options into short and long term considerations.

The information was provided in response to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael O’Shea.