€40,000 allocated to Kerry heritage project

€40,000 has been allocated to heritage, wildlife and tourism projects in Kerry.

Funding from two of three Heritage Council schemes, which collectively help to conserve and restore built, cultural and natural heritage throughout the country, will be issued to grant recipients in Kerry this year.

Diseart Institute for Irish Spirituality and Culture will receive €20,000, while Tralee Tidy Towns has been allocated €12,340.

The Currow Rural Development Group will get €2,600, and Kerry County Museum has been allocated €2,980.

A full list of recipients and what the money will go towards are available at the following links:

Community Heritage Grants:

https://www.heritagecouncil.ie/content/files/Community-Heritage-Grants-2022.pdf

Heritage Stewardship Grants:

https://www.heritagecouncil.ie/content/files/Heritage-Stewardship-Fund.pdf

IWTN grants:

https://www.heritagecouncil.ie/content/files/IWTN.pdf