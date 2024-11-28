€35.5 million invested in fibre connection in Kerry since 2016

Eir has invested €35.5 million in fibre connection in Kerry since 2016 and employs 91 people living in the county.

This is according to its first ever comprehensive Economic and Social Impact Report.

The company has invested almost €1.7 billion in telecommunications infrastructure in the last six years.

This has allowed over 55,000 homes and businesses across the county to access high speed fibre broadband.

In addition to its substantial investment in Fibre across County Kerry, Eir has made a multi million euro investment to upgrade 94 mobile sites across County Kerry over the past 4 years. This investment provides over 99% 4G coverage in the county through the Eir mobile and GoMo brands, enabling high quality mobile voice and data experiences.

Eir is also supporting the Government’s National Broadband Plan in County Kerry through the use of several thousand of its poles to facilitate the rollout of rural fibre.

Oliver Loomes, CEO of Eir, said “A digitally inclusive economy and society are crucial for Ireland’s future. With an additional €500 million committed investment in our communications infrastructure, Eir is committed to strengthening this foundation. This report not only highlights our direct contributions to the Irish economy through employment and investment but also our broader impact in enabling the digital economy. Our extensive network infrastructure is essential to Ireland’s digital transformation, supporting both EU and national strategies that prioritise digitalisation for societal, economic, and environmental advancement. Eir’s infrastructure underpins €172 billion in economic activity across Ireland."

Also speaking at the launch of the report, Associate Professor Emeritus of Economics, Anthony Foley, of Dublin City University Business School, and author of the Report, “What we have found in conducting this research is that a cutting-edge digital network infrastructure is the foundation of a flourishing digital economy and society. The globalisation and FDI aspects of the Irish economy mean that broadband infrastructure and services, and international digital connectivity are significant competitiveness issues. Ireland is a very open economy. There is a continuing need to match, and ideally exceed, international broadband capability.”

The Report also underscores Eir’s commitment to sustainability, with the rollout of a full-fibre network to 84% of Irish homes and businesses playing a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions and improving network resilience against climate-related storms.