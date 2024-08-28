Advertisement
Eir publish results from second quarter of 2024

Aug 28, 2024 12:49 By radiokerrynews
Eir publish results from second quarter of 2024
Eir have published their results for the second quarter of 2024, which they said were in line with expectations.

Their revenue in the second quarter rose by 1% or €1 million.

Eir’s strategy to build Ireland’s best fibre and mobile networks continues to deliver with their total fibre broadband base increasing by 3% year on year..

ComReg reports that eir remains Ireland's No. 1 Fibre provider for the third consecutive quarter.

Oliver Loomes, eir CEO, commented, "Our customer base has grown by 135,000 in fibre and mobile services over the past year, driven by the improved quality and reach of our 5G and fibre broadband networks. This growth reflects a capital investment of over €1.2 billion since 2018."

