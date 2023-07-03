€325,000 in funding allocated to development of arts in Iveragh

€325,000 in funding has been allocated to developing the arts in the Iveragh Peninsula.

Creative Places Uíbh Ráthaigh has received the funding allocation from the Arts Council.

The project centres on and extends outward from Gaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh, and Irish language and the community are central to its work.

The programme is led by Comhchoiste Ghaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh, which is currently recruiting a project co-ordinator and administrator until the end of the month.

The Creative Places programme says it has a view to sustainable, long-term development beyond this three-year investment, and all involved are committed to this goal.