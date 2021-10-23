€210,000 allocated to 11 Kerry projects to support adventure and rural tourism

Over €210,000 has been allocated to 11 Kerry projects as part of an investment in adventure and rural tourism.

Projects in every county will receive investment of up to €20,000 under the scheme, which is being delivered in partnership with Fáilte Ireland. The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme will enhance recreational amenities such as mountain trails, forest walks, beaches, rivers, lakes, blueways and greenways.

Among the Kerry amenities to receive funding are: Ballybunion Cliff Walk; Glanteenassig Forest Park; Tralee Bay Wetlands; and Valentia Island’s Collums Cup Loop Walk. Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley is welcoming the announcement, saying the funding is a welcome and timely boost for amenities in the county. Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin says the funding will help to develop outdoor amenities throughout the county.

Advertisement

- Ballybunion Cliff Walk (€20,000): Enhancement works to the Cliff Walk

- Glanteenassig Forest Park Amenity (€19,890.90): Provision of passing laybys for road users to Glanteenassig Forest Park.

- Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco & Activity Park (€20,000): Eco-friendly lighting of the public realm areas of Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco & Activity Park.

Advertisement

- Walks of the Ring, Iveragh Peninsula (€20,000): To promote existing easily accessible beach, lake and river walks along the Iveragh Peninsula.

- Repair of Tralee Canal Lock Gates (€16,000): Enhancement of the blueway

- Sive Bog Walk, Listowel (€20,000): Enhancement of the Sive Bog Walk bringing it up to the required international standard.

Advertisement

- Lighting of Moyvane Wood Walk (€20,000): Lighting of Moyvane Wood Walk with provision for lighting bollards.

- Asdee Loop Walk/Trailhead (€20,000): The rejuvenation of the Asdee section of the Shannon Way Trail and the creation of a trailhead.

- Valentia Island, Collums Cup Loop Walk (€19,736.51): To develop a 8km loop walk on Valentia Island.

Advertisement

- South Kerry Development Partnership Multi-Trail Application (€16,915.23): Trail enhancement works on established community walks in South Kerry and updating the trails brochure and on-line map.

- Kilgarvan Loop Walks (€17,799.14): To develop two loop walks.