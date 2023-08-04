Advertisement
€18,000 allocated to help local sports clubs in Kerry cope with energy costs

Aug 4, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
€18,000 allocated to help local sports clubs in Kerry cope with energy costs
€18,000 in funding has been allocated to help local sports clubs in Kerry cope with energy costs.

The funding is part of a €2.5 million investment under the Sports Energy Support Scheme, announced by Minister Catherine Martin and Minister of State Thomas Byrne.

The funding for national governing bodies of sport, and local sports partnerships, aims to help alleviate financial pressure caused by increased energy costs on sports organisations.

€18,000 was allocated to the Kerry Local Sports Partnership.

The 29 Local Sports Partnerships across Ireland engage communities to deliver inclusive, impactful and sustainable opportunities to get people involved in sport.

