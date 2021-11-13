€15,000 allocated to Kerry under the COVID Stability Funding scheme

€15,000 in funding has been allocated to Kerry Cultural and Literary Centre LTD under the COVID Stability Funding scheme.

Over €2 million in funding will be provided to 65 community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises nationally in this latest funding announcement.

This fund supports such groups who've seen their incomes suffer as a result of the pandemic.

This funding will be used for the provision of space to ensure organisations in Kerry can provide essential services.