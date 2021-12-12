€100,000 allocated to create a plan for Mid Kerry town

€100,000 has been allocated to create a plan for a Mid Kerry town.

As part of the Town Centre First Plan, Kerry County Council will be provided with the funding to support the creation of a masterplan for Milltown.

Town Centre First Plans address town centre living and the social and economic purpose of a town, along with responding to opportunities such as those linked to remote working, climate action and digitalisation.

Advertisement

It will also be central to addressing vacancy and dereliction in Milltown.

It is linked to the government's Housing for All strategy and the forthcoming Town Centre First Policy, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says Milltown has experienced incredible growth over the past 20 years and this funding will provide a masterplan to develop, modernise and revitalise the town centre.

Advertisement

Minister for Education Norma Foley is also welcoming the €100,000 funding, saying it'll support the future potential and advancement of this growing and vibrant town.

This is the inaugural Town Centre First Plan for a location in Kerry.