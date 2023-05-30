Advertisement
€10 million approved for Kerry school building works

May 30, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
€10 million has been allocated for new modular building works at Kerry schools.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley made the announcement.

She says it’s to match the demand for places for the coming school year.

This funding will go towards school building projects to assist with the 2023/2024 enrolments.

St Francis Special School in Beaufort and St Joseph’s Secondary School in Ballybunion will receive two modular units that are designed to support, nurture and enrich the learning experience for their students.

Both of these projects have been devolved and are being approved for the 2023/2024 school year.

In addition, Killarney Community College has received initial project approval for modular accommodation to provide for six mainstream classrooms, a music room, an art room and a science and preparation area.

Coláiste na Sceilge, Caherciveen, is also approved modular accommodation and receives initial project approval for two science rooms and one art room.

Minister Norma Foley says this new state-of-the-art modular accommodation will provide modern facilities and ensure special education provision can continue to thrive and flourish in Kerry.

