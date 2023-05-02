Advertisement
News

€1 million allocated to Kerry schools for minor works

May 2, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
€1 million allocated to Kerry schools for minor works €1 million allocated to Kerry schools for minor works
Share this article

€1 million has been allocated to Kerry schools for minor improvement works.

It’s part of a national total of €29 million in grants for minor schools works, announced today by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

Schools can use this funding for maintenance and small-scale improvements to school buildings and grounds.

Advertisement

It may also be used to buy IT-related equipment, PE equipment, furniture, and to improve mechanical and electrical services.

Minister Foley said the €1 million in minor works grants for primary and special schools in Kerry is vital to support the operation of schools.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus