€1 million allocated to Kerry schools for minor works

€1 million has been allocated to Kerry schools for minor improvement works.

It’s part of a national total of €29 million in grants for minor schools works, announced today by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

Schools can use this funding for maintenance and small-scale improvements to school buildings and grounds.

It may also be used to buy IT-related equipment, PE equipment, furniture, and to improve mechanical and electrical services.

Minister Foley said the €1 million in minor works grants for primary and special schools in Kerry is vital to support the operation of schools.