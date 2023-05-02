€1 million allocated to Kerry schools for minor works

€1 million has been allocated to Kerry schools for minor improvement works.
It’s part of a national total of €29 million in grants for minor schools works, announced today by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.
Schools can use this funding for maintenance and small-scale improvements to school buildings and grounds.
It may also be used to buy IT-related equipment, PE equipment, furniture, and to improve mechanical and electrical services.
Minister Foley said the €1 million in minor works grants for primary and special schools in Kerry is vital to support the operation of schools.