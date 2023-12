Kerry tourism got a welcome publicity boost earlier this month, thanks to a Dutch reality TV show.

Dutch TV screens were filled with imagery of Kerry landscapes over the past two weeks.

'Het Perfecte Plaatje' - a reality TV series - sees ten Dutch celebrities compete in a photography competition.

The final two episodes saw contestants battle it out in Kerry and Cork.

The programme, which is in its eighth season, was aired to over 2 million people in the Netherlands.