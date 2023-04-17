Dutch Ambassador says Kerry and west coast could become major energy supplier in Europe

Ireland has the potential to become one of the main suppliers of energy in Europe.

That’s according to the Dutch ambassador to Ireland, Adriaan Palm, who’s visiting the county today.

Ambassador Palm is meeting with Kerry County Council at Áras an Chontae.

He says the visit will look to increase cooperation between the Dutch and Irish governments when it comes to sustainability and digitalisation.

Mr Palm says the potential for offshore energy off the west coast of Ireland is immense.

Ambassador Palm is also meeting with members of Tralee Chamber Alliance at Kerry Airport.

He says he's also interested in tourism links between Kerry and the Netherlands.

Adriaan Palm says his country's king, Willem-Alexander, visited Sneem as a child.