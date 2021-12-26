Advertisement
Dunnes Stores Anti-Apartheid striker says Archbishop Tutu was an incredible man

Dec 26, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Dunnes Stores Anti-Apartheid striker says Archbishop Tutu was an incredible man
Archbishop Desmond Tutu is being remembered as a courageous, gracious and incredible man.

The campaigner fought tirelessly against apartheid in South Africa, work he won a Nobel Peace Prize for in 1984.

His death was announced this morning by the South African presidency; he was aged 90.

Former Dunnes Stores Anti-Apartheid striker, Karen Gearon, who now lives in Kerry, met Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 1984.

She says he was an incredible man who will be sorely missed.

Karen Gearon says his support was a turning point in their strike:

