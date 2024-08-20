Advertisement
Dubliner is Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year 2024

Aug 20, 2024 09:37 By radiokerrynews
Dubliner is Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year 2024
Dubliner Barry Lysaght is the Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year at the 2024 Rose of Tralee International Festival.
Dubliner Barry Lysaght has topped the poll of the 32 International Roses and Rose Escorts to become the Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year at the 2024 Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Kathryn Thomas and Dáithí Ó Sé announced the result, live on RTÉ One during the first night of the Rose of Tralee TV Show at Kerry Sports Academy, in the MTU.

The 29 year old criminal defence barrister, who is accompanying the North Carolina Rose Kathryn Wright, comes from Castleknock, Dublin.

Part two of the Rose selection continues on RTÉ One tonight.

Dubliner Barry Lysaght is the Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year at the 2024 Rose of Tralee International Festival.
