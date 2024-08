The 32 contestants for this year's Rose of Tralee have been officially introduced.

The Irish and International Roses will compete for the title this weekend.

It's the 65th anniversary of the contest, with the International Festival running from August 16th to 20th in Tralee.

Advertisement

Rose of Tralee show co-host Dáithí O'Sé says it's a representation of the modern Irish woman:

Co-host of the televised show, Kathryn Thomas, is excited to get involved for her second year: