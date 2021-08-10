Drop in number of Kerry children in primary classes greater than 30

There's been a significant drop in the number of primary school pupils in Kerry in classes of 30 or more.

The Department of Education figures show there were nearly 15,400 children in Kerry primary school in the 2020/2021 academic year.

That's down from over 15,700 in the previous year.

15,398 pupils were enrolled in Kerry's 131 primary schools for the 2020/2021 academic year.

16% of those were in classes of 30 students or greater.

180 children were in classes with 35 to 39 pupils.

64% of students were in classes ranging from 20 to 29 pupils.

No children in Kerry primary schools were in classes over 40, while around 250 were in classes with up to nine pupils.

In the previous academic year, over 3,200 students or around 20% were in mainstream classrooms with more than 30 students in each room.