Drivers arrested in Kerry for driving under influence of drugs

Two drivers were arrested in Kerry for driving under the influence of drugs over the weekend.

Gardaí from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit were carrying out various checkpoints throughout the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Gardaí stopped a learner driver for speeding; this driver was travelling at 149km/h in a 100km zone on the N21.

They were unaccompanied and were arrested after testing positive for cannabis and cocaine.

The vehicle was detained by Gardaí.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Listowel stopped a car that had no front registration on display.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cannabis, cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines.

The vehicle also had no insurance, NCT or tax and it was detained by Gardaí.