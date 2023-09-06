Advertisement
Driver with 'catch me if you can' bumper sticker arrested in Tralee for dangerous driving

Sep 6, 2023 09:22 By radiokerrynews
Driver with 'catch me if you can' bumper sticker arrested in Tralee for dangerous driving
Photo: An Garda Síochána Twitter
A woman driving a car with a ‘catch me if you can’ bumper sticker was arrested for dangerous driving and had her car seized in Tralee.

Gardaí were trying to scatter a large number of cars that had gathered in the county town, when the woman drove away at speed and dangerously overtook other vehicles.

She was stopped by gardaí and arrested for dangerous driving.

Her car, which had another bumper sticker with the words ‘drop a gear and disappear’, was seized for being dangerously defective.

 

