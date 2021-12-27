Drier year at Valentia Observatory compared to recent years

It rained considerably less this year at Valentia Observatory compared to the recent years.

That's according to data from Met Éireann, collected at the forecaster's weather station outside Cahersiveen.

So far this year, 1,455.6mm (20th Dec) of rain has been logged at Valentia Observatory; the long-term average is 1,557.4mm.

In 2020, 1941.5mm of rain fell at Valentia; it was 1,701.6mm in 2019, and 1,770.9mm in 2018.

October of 2021 was the wettest month of the year, with 264.9mm of rainfall recorded at Valentia Observatory; the driest month was April with just 30.5mm of rain logged.

The average temperature for the year at the South Kerry weather station was up on the long-term average and on recent years.

Valentia Observatory had an average temperature for 2021 of 11.2 degrees Celsius; last year it was 11 degrees Celsius, and the long-term average is 10.8 degrees Celsius.

July had the highest average temperature at 16.6 degrees Celsius, and January had the lowest at 6.3 degrees Celsius.