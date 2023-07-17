Advertisement
Drawings inspired by Kerry gifted to National Gallery of Ireland

Jul 17, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Drawings inspired by Kerry gifted to National Gallery of Ireland
Theresa Rose Marrable, (1862 - 1936) On the Killarney Road, 1870. IE NGI/IA/MAR1/1/2 Image, National Gallery of Ireland.
Three drawings, inspired by Kerry, have been gifted to the National Gallery of Ireland.

‘Kenmare’, ‘High Street Killarney Market Day’, and ‘On the Killarney Road’ by English artist, Theresa Rose Marrable, depict life in Kerry in the late 1800s.

They’ve been gifted to the ESB Centre for the Study for Irish Art at the National Gallery of Ireland, by Dr Colum Kenny, professor emeritus of Dublin City University.

He acquired the drawings in England during research for his recently published history of Kenmare.

 

Theresa Rose Marrable, (1862 - 1936)
High Street Killarney Market Day, 1870.
IE NGI/IA/MAR1/1/3
Image, National Gallery of Ireland.

 

 

Theresa Rose Marrable, (1862 - 1936)
Kenmare, 1870.
IE NGI/IA/MAR1/1/1
Image, National Gallery of Ireland.
