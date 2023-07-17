Drawings inspired by Kerry gifted to National Gallery of Ireland

Three drawings, inspired by Kerry, have been gifted to the National Gallery of Ireland.

‘Kenmare’, ‘High Street Killarney Market Day’, and ‘On the Killarney Road’ by English artist, Theresa Rose Marrable, depict life in Kerry in the late 1800s.

They’ve been gifted to the ESB Centre for the Study for Irish Art at the National Gallery of Ireland, by Dr Colum Kenny, professor emeritus of Dublin City University.

Advertisement

He acquired the drawings in England during research for his recently published history of Kenmare.

Advertisement