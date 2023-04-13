DPP directions expected this month for three men charged in relation to Rath Cemetery murder

The Director of Public Prosecutions is expected to give directions this month in the cases of three men charged with murdering a Killarney man in Rath Cemetery last October.

The three men are accused of murdering 43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Ballyspillane, Killarney, at Rath Cemetery on October 5th.

The three men appeared before Tralee District Court yesterday via video link.

Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, is charged with murdering his brother in Rath Cemetery.

Tralee District Court was told that the book of evidence against him is not ready yet.

Chief Investigating Officer in the case of Thomas Dooley’s murder, Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson, told the court that the file on Patrick Dooley was sent to the DPP on January 18th.

Sgt Henderson said the DPP indicated to him by phone that directions should be issued within 14 days, and the book of evidence against him should be ready a further two weeks after that.

Patrick Dooley’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, said it had been agreed there would be no delay in preparing the book of evidence against his client.

Sgt Henderson told the court this was a complex file, with eight suspects for the DPP to consider, while over 500 statements were taken and investigated after Thomas Dooley’s murder.

The second accused is the murder victim’s first cousin and namesake, 42-year-old Thomas Dooley of Bay 10, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City.

The second accused’s son, 20-year-old Thomas Dooley Jr, also of Bay 10, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City, was also charged with murder, and assault causing serious harm to the dead man’s wife, Siobhán Dooley.

The three men were remanded in custody for a further two weeks, when it’s expected the DPP will indicate whether or not there is enough evidence to prosecute the three men.