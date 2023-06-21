Advertisement
Dog released without charge after taking refuge in Listowel Garda Station

Jun 21, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
A dog who took refuge from the bad weather in Listowel Garda Station, has been released without charge.

Tiny Tim, a Yorkshire Terrier, got frightened by the thunder in Listowel yesterday, and was found by two gardaí on the side of the Ballybunion Road last night.

He was brought to Listowel Garda Station where he was dried off and fed, and took shelter in a cell overnight until his owner Christine Buckley claimed him this morning.

Sergeant Fidelma O’Leary says he’s been released without charge.

 

