The Duagh/Abbeyfeale road out of Listowel is closed this morning following a crash.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision at around 10 o’clock last night on the R555 at Ballinruddery, Listowel.

The road remains closed this morning and diversions are in place.

It’s not yet known the extent of any injuries, or how many vehicles were involved.

Gardaí say their enquiries are ongoing.