“Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly” campaign begins across Kerry

Mar 14, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrynews
"Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly" campaign begins across Kerry
A HSE campaign encouraging Kerry people to safely dispose of unused or out of date medicines begins today.

The “Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly” campaign allows the public to bring medications to participating pharmacies to ensure that they are disposed of safely.

Kerry County Council together with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is asking the public to use the free service over the coming weeks.

In 2018, more than 280 bins, containing over Four tonnes of medicine were safely disposed as part of the program.

The DUMP campaign runs from today until April the 22nd.

