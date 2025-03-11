Advertisement
Disability Minister praises everyone involved in talks as pay deal agreed for Section 39 workers

Mar 11, 2025 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Disability Minister praises everyone involved in talks as pay deal agreed for Section 39 workers
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
The Minister for Disability has praised everyone involved in talks at the WRC that resulted in a pay deal for Section 39 workers in the community and voluntary sector.

A pay deal was agreed overnight, following talks at the Workplace Relations Commission between unions and government representatives.

The proposals agreed include a 9.25% pay increase over two years.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is the Minister for Children, Disability and Equality.

The negotiations were led by her department as the deal covers up to 27,000 disability sector workers employed in Section 39 organisations.

Minister Norma Foley thanked all those who sat around the table at the WRC.

She explains what the deal involves:

