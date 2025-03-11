Disability Minister praises everyone involved in talks as pay deal agreed for Section 39 workers

The Minister for Disability has praised everyone involved in talks at the WRC that resulted in a pay deal for Section 39 workers in the community and voluntary sector.

A pay deal was agreed overnight, following talks at the Workplace Relations Commission between unions and government representatives.

The proposals agreed include a 9.25% pay increase over two years.

Advertisement

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is the Minister for Children, Disability and Equality.

The negotiations were led by her department as the deal covers up to 27,000 disability sector workers employed in Section 39 organisations.

Minister Norma Foley thanked all those who sat around the table at the WRC.

Advertisement

She explains what the deal involves: