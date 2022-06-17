Diocese of Kerry survey finds divide between Catholic Church and community

A division has grown between the Catholic Church and the local community.

That's according to a recent survey by the Diocese of Kerry’s Synodal Pathway Team.

The survey was conducted to help the Irish Church to draft a submission to the Synod of Bishops in Rome.

Kerry people, from across all age groups, were invited to partake in listening groups, focus groups and submissions which formed the Diocese of Kerry's survey.

Inclusivity, diversity, and marginalisation are the issues currently facing the Catholic Church.

Second-level students disagreed with the Church's exclusion of the LGBTQI+ community and the lack of equal oppurtunties available to women; they described it as outdated thinking, and said it's not how Jesus would behave.

The LGBTQI+ community called on the Church to listen to their community.

They asked for the Church to integrate their perspectives on sexuality, relationships, theology and ethics.

Members of the Kerry Traveller Community said they didn't feel welcome or respected in their local Church community and asked that local parishes do more to reach out to them.

The survey found there's a division between the church and local community; funerals were revealed as one of the few times when Church and community connect.

The Diocese of Kerry described the survey as a blessing and said every contribution made was an act of faith expressing a concern for the life of the Church and expressing hope for the future.