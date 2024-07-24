Diocese of Kerry reported historical safeguarding concern against Bishop Casey to Gardaí and HSE

The Diocese of Kerry reported a historical safeguarding concern against the former Bishop of Kerry Eamonn Casey to Gardaí and the HSE.

In 2005, a report of was made against Bishop Casey which related to his time as Bishop of Kerry.

When Radio Kerry News contacted the Diocese of Kerry for comment following the revelations of this week’s documentary, which explored the Catholic Church's handling of allegations against the former Bishop, the diocese referred Radio Kerry to a statement it compiled in 2020.

The statement outlines that the Diocese of Kerry met with the person who reported a historical safeguarding concern against Bishop Eamonn Casey and counselling was offered, but it wasn’t availed of at the time.

The Diocese of Kerry also says the concern was reported to Gardaí and the HSE, while the diocese also informed the Bishop of Galway, as Bishop Casey was incardinated to the Galway Diocese.

The statement says as the concern didn’t meet the threshold for child sexual abuse, the diocese has used the term ‘concern’ rather than ‘allegation’, adding TUSLA guidelines and Children First documentation confirm that the matter reported does not reach the threshold.

It confirmed that the Diocese of Kerry hasn’t made any settlements in respect of any matter relating to Bishop Casey.

As Bishop Casey was not incardinated to the diocese, the Diocese of Kerry says it had no role in terms of placing restrictions on his ministry.

The Diocese of Kerry says it upholds the standards for child safeguarding as outlined by the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland.

It urges anyone who has experienced abuse by a priest or other person who is involved with the diocese to contact it’s designated liaison person, Tusla or the Gardaí and to seek the support that is available.

It says people can also contact ‘Towards Healing’, who provide counselling support on behalf of the Church.