A Dingle woman is looking to reunite a 52-year-old telegram with its rightful owner.

Karen Murphy contacted Radio Kerry when she found a telegram from 23rd December, 1970, lying in a puddle while tidying around her garden just outside Dingle town.

The telegram appears to have been sent from a father to his daughter, who was living at an address in Goldington, Bedford, in the UK.

Advertisement

Karen says someone must have held on to this for over 50 years, so it would be a shame to throw it away.