Dingle to be referred to as Daingean Uí Chúis in County Development Plan

Jul 5, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Dingle to be referred to as Daingean Uí Chúis in County Development Plan
Dingle bay on dingle peninsula in Ireland
The Gaeltacht Service Town of Dingle is to be known as Daingean Uí Chúis under a new proposal in the County Development Plan.

The proposal, which came from Dúchas an Daingin, recommends that the Irish language version of the placename be used throughout the plan as well as Dingle.

Dúchas an Daingin, which has responsibility for implementing the Dingle Language Plan, also recommended that the plan facilitate and support language plans of the county to achieve their target of increasing the number of daily Irish Speakers by 25% over their life cycle.

Kerry County Council says its satisfied that the policies and objectives contained in the plan are sufficient to promote the use of Irish in all three Gaeltacht service towns.

 

