Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance appoints Kevin O'Shea as Tourism Development Officer

Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance has announced the appointment of Kevin O'Shea as Tourism Development Officer for Winter Spring 2021/22.

The Winter Spring Programme will roll out a series of town and village discussions to connect with businesses and communities across the peninsula, in creating a unified Community Tourism Action Plan for the next 5 years.

Kevin will be known to many across Corca Dhuibhne from Celtic Nature Tours, the successful walking tours business, he runs with his wife Claire.