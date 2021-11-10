Advertisement
Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance appoints Kevin O'Shea as Tourism Development Officer

Nov 10, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance appoints Kevin O'Shea as Tourism Development Officer
Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance has announced the appointment of Kevin O'Shea as Tourism Development Officer for Winter Spring 2021/22.

The Winter Spring Programme will roll out a series of town and village discussions to connect with businesses and communities across the peninsula, in creating a unified Community Tourism Action Plan for the next 5 years.

Kevin will be known to many across Corca Dhuibhne from Celtic Nature Tours, the successful walking tours business, he runs with his wife Claire.

