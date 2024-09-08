Dingle Food Festival to attract over 10,000 visitors this October

This year's Dingle Food Festival is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors to the peninsula this October.

However, organisers expect them to bring their own bowl - bear leat do babhla!

It's part of their ongoing mission to make Dingle Food Festival the first Irish festival not to send any waste to landfill.

The festival takes place from Friday, the 4th to Sunday, the 6th of October.

Highlights of this year’s festival include the Taste Trail, where festival goers purchase a book of tickets and get to sample food from venues throughout the town.

There will also be masterclasses and workshops on pitmaster barbequing, seafood curing and smoking, on sourdough making, cake baking, wine tasting and more.

Festival Chairperson Martin Bealin says approximately 150,000 tastings will happen over the weekend, so getting rid of disposable packaging will make a huge impact.

All festival goers are encouraged to bring their own bowl to reduce the use of disposable products.

Stainless steel bowls will be available to rent for two euro (€2) with a five euro (€5) deposit, or attendees could also buy a festival bamboo bowl and cutlery set.

The festival will also offer market stalls, street entertainment, live music, children's activities and the announcement of the Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards.

There is a collaboration with Bus Éireann and LocalLink to provide more public transport options to and from the peninsula during the festival.

Generators to power market stalls will run on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

For more information go to dinglefood.com