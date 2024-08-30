19 finalists from Kerry announced as finalists for Blas na hÉireann

19 finalists from Kerry have been announced as finalists for Blas na hÉireann - The Irish Food Awards.

3,000 products entered in this year’s awards.

Now in its 17th year, Blas na hÉireann will take place in Dingle from October 3rd to 5th.

The 19 from Kerry have been named as finalists across a range of categories.

They are Daly's SuperValu, Dermot Brennan Free Range Pork, Dingle chocolates, Dingle Distillery, Dingle Goats Cheese, Dingle Sushi, Ealú Foods, Lee Strand, Lorge Chocolatier, O’Sullivan’s Bakery, Quinlan's Kerry Fish, Réalt na Mara Shellfish, Regans Family Apiary, Rustic Boowa, Skelligs Chocolate, Subh na Sceilge Teoranta T/A Skellig Jam, The Marine Cafe & Bakery, Tom Crean Brewery Kenmare and Valentia Island Vermouth Ltd.

This year’s Blas na hÉireann awards will see the return of Eat Ireland in a Day market and the Blas village where the 2024 finalists will get the opportunity to showcase their products, engage with customers and meet key industry buyers.

There will also be a focus on sustainability with a commitment to encourage zero-waste throughout the three-day event, with single-use cups being removed and the first electric van delivering food and drink being introduced.

Several Kerry products have been recognised at the awards in recent years.