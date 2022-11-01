Advertisement
Dingle film festival starts GoFundMe page to create jobs and improve programme

Nov 1, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Director of the Dingle Distillery International Film Festival, Thom Palmen, with actor Aidan Gillen, and filmmaker Mark McLoughlin at the launch of the Dingle Distillery International Film Festival.
The Dingle Distillery International Film Festival has started a GoFundMe page to create employment and produce a better festival.

The film festival takes place from November 11-13th this year, and aims to attract audiences of up-and-coming and established filmmakers.

Organisers say that the new fundraising campaign aims to raise funds to create sustainable employment in the area, and facilitate the best programme of events possible.

This is to align with the festival’s long-term aim of creating more jobs in the area, and have a festival programme that is second to none.

People can donate to the film festival here (https://www.gofundme.com/f/dingle-distillery-international-film-festival)

 

