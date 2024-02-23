Dingle company says virtual maritime museum will be completed this year

A former fish processing plant in Dingle has given a new lease of life to their 17,000 sq ft building.

Ó Catháin Iasc Teo, a processor and exporter of fish, has renovated its processing plant into a 5 room virtual experience for visitors.

The project is running at a cost of €1.3 million with €177,000 in funding from the EU under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

Advertisement

The Wild Atlantic Virtual Experience is an immersive ocean experience using Ireland’s largest 360-degree LED screen.

It tells visitors the stories of marine life through the eyes of those working in the fishing industry.

Part of the experience explores shipwrecks and uncovers the myths and legends of the sea, including virtual trips through the sunken Spanish Armada ship and German U-boats.

Advertisement

It also explores the marine wildlife, bringing visitors up close to humpback and orca whales, seals, turtles and other sea life.

A life-size computer-generated image of Fungi features as the main attraction.

Ó Catháin Iasc Teo transformed their former fish processing plant into a captivating immersive experience and will continue to grow the building into a full virtual maritime museum.