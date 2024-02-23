Advertisement
News

Dingle company says virtual maritime museum will be completed this year

Feb 23, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Dingle company says virtual maritime museum will be completed this year
30.6.2023 - Sun B Post : Bryan . Wave Wild Atlantic Virtual Experience located in Dingle Dingle Bay comes to life in new Wild Atlantic Virtual ExperienceWAVE Dingle is the newest attraction to open in the West Kerry town and promises visitors an immersive adventure through the underwater world like never before.Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot.Tralee Co Kerry Ireland.Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981E/Mail :        [email protected] Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ieALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A former fish processing plant in Dingle has given a new lease of life to their 17,000 sq ft building.

Ó Catháin Iasc Teo, a processor and exporter of fish, has renovated its processing plant into a 5 room virtual experience for visitors.

The project is running at a cost of €1.3 million with €177,000 in funding from the EU under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

Advertisement

The Wild Atlantic Virtual Experience is an immersive ocean experience using Ireland’s largest 360-degree LED screen.

It tells visitors the stories of marine life through the eyes of those working in the fishing industry.

Part of the experience explores shipwrecks and uncovers the myths and legends of the sea, including virtual trips through the sunken Spanish Armada ship and German U-boats.

Advertisement

It also explores the marine wildlife, bringing visitors up close to humpback and orca whales, seals, turtles and other sea life.

A life-size computer-generated image of Fungi features as the main attraction.

Ó Catháin Iasc Teo transformed their former fish processing plant into a captivating immersive experience and will continue to grow the building into a full virtual maritime museum.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two Kerry men appear in court in connection with €33 million drug seizure
Advertisement
Relatives of loved ones who died in crashes should speak about road safety in secondary schools
Rents in Kerry increased by 11% in year
Advertisement

Recommended

Two Kerry men appear in court in connection with €33 million drug seizure
Munster Technological University launch €7 million Cyber Innovate programme
Emily Murphy poised to make Ireland debut
Relatives of loved ones who died in crashes should speak about road safety in secondary schools
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus