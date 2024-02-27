Dingle Business Chamber calls for participants for this years St Patrick’s Day Parade

Dingle Business Chamber is calling for local organisations to get involved in their St Patrick’s Day Parade.

The chamber is inviting individuals, groups, schools, clubs, businesses and musical ensembles from the broader Corca Dhuibhne Area to participate.

The parade is set to commence at 12.30pm, with those interested in taking part asked to contact Dingle Business Chamber at [email protected] or call 0864011083.

Meanwhile, the Dawn Parade will commence at 6am on St Patrick’s Day, led by the Dingle Fife and Drum Band.