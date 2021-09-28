Developer says council condition of planning compromises mid-Kerry development

A developer says conditions imposed by Kerry County Council for housing in mid-Kerry, compromise the viability of the development.

The council granted planning permission to Carnol Developments Limited of Kennelsfort Road, Dublin 20 for the project fronting onto both The Square and Castlemaine Road in Milltown. The developer, however, has appealed two conditions imposed by the council to An Bord Pleanála.

Carnol Developments Limited is proposing to demolish two buildings, renovate another into a two-bedroom house, and construct three four-bedroom houses and a three-storey building with four apartments at The Square and Castlemaine Road, Milltown.

The developer plans to sell the houses, with the four apartments going on the private rental market.

The council’s grant of permission was on condition the purchasers shouldn’t be a corporate entity, but should be individual purchasers and/or those eligible for social and/or affordable housing. It states the developer must enter into an agreement about this, which will stay in place unless after two years it can be shown that such suitable buyers couldn’t be found.

In documentation to An Bord Pleanála, Carnol Developments Limited says this would mean the apartments would be finished and vacant for two years before they could be rented out.

It points to a shortage in housing, stating that one property website shows no shared private rental accommodation in Milltown, and just two houses to rent out fully. An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the case by January 27th.

Auctioneer Ger Carmody says conditions attached to the Milltown housing development are kneejerk. He feels restrictions on hedge funds aren’t appropriate for small areas like Milltown.

He believes all kinds of housing are needed, as for example in Milltown, there’s social housing but very little private development, and therefore very little private rental.